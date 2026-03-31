Family of TN man killed in Iran attack in Kuwait seeks help to bring body home

RAMANATHAPURAM/NEW DELHI: A day after Santhana Selvam, a Tamil working in a Kuwait firm, was killed in an Iranian attack on a power and water desalination facility in the Gulf country, his family on Monday sought the state government’s help to bring the body back to India.

With the death of the 36-year-old from Ramanathapuram, the total number of Indian fatalities in the West Asia conflict has gone up to eight since the hostilities began on February 28.

According to a petition submitted by Selvam’s family members to Ramanathapuram Collector, Santhana Selvam had been working in Kuwait for more than a decade at Al Dhow Engineering General Trading & Contracting Company.

The man from Anikurunthan village at Mudukulathur block was the sole breadwinner of his family and is survived by his wife and two children.