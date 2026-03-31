Madras HC clarifies on declaration of Waqf properties, nullifies board’s order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that a property can be declared as Waqf only if the owner makes a declaration of dedication for public purposes or the property is being vested in God and the owner divesting himself/herself of all his interest and title.

The ruling was given by Justice P B Balaji on a petition filed by M Sirajudeen Sayeed (deceased) and pursued by his legal heirs Zarina Sayeed and Shabana Sayeed challenging the declaration of their property as Waqf property, at Siruvadi village in Villupuram district, by the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board.

The petitioners’ case is that the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, by an order dated November 3, 2009, registered their property as Waqf under the Waqf Act. The issue was taken to the court and later to the Tamil Nadu Waqf Tribunal in Chennai. The Tribunal upheld the order of the Board on October 11, 2022. Challenging this order, the civil revision petition was filed in the high court.

Advocate Balan Haridas, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the Board had proceeded on a misreading of two deeds of 1910 and 1951. Moreover, he said the impugned notification was defective, for want of issuance of notice and opportunity to the other interested parties to be heard, and the board did not conduct an inquiry as per Section 40 of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Act.