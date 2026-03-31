Man held for attacking family members over marriage issue in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A family dispute over marriage arrangements turned violent in Coimbatore, leaving three members seriously injured and a man arrested.

The brawl occurred outside the family-run fruit and tender coconut stall in the Viswanathapuram area of Saravanampatti.

According to police sources, tensions had been escalating within the family of Selvam, a resident of Karattumedu, over the marriage of Saravanan, one of his three children. The other children are Satheesh (25), a driver, and Saranya, who is married to Ashok.

Frequent arguments reportedly broke out, with Saravanan, 30, insisting that arrangements be made soon. Ashok, his brother-in-law, was said to have intervened in these discussions, which allegedly fuelled resentment in Saravanan.

On Sunday, Satheesh and his mother, Valli, were arranging fruits at their shop when Saravanan raised the issue once again, triggering a heated argument. Ashok, who arrived shortly after, attempted to mediate. However, the situation quickly escalated and went out of control.

Police sources said Saravanan, in a fit of rage, picked up a knife from the shop and attacked Ashok, stabbing him multiple times on the neck, abdomen, and face. When Satheesh tried to intervene, he was pushed down and stabbed on his shoulder, thigh, and forearm. Valli, who rushed to stop the assault, was also attacked and injured on her leg.

The victims' cries drew the attention of nearby residents, prompting Saravanan to flee the scene after issuing threats. All three injured persons were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing intensive treatment. Based on a complaint filed by Satheesh, Saravanampatti police registered a case and arrested Saravanan.