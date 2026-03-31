Minor among two held for man’s murder in TN's Chengalpattu district

CHENGALPATTU: Two persons, including a juvenile, have been secured in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old man, Karthik, at a mango grove at Kondangi village near Thiruporur on Monday. The police said the murder is the fallout of a dispute among relatives.

The suspects have been identified as Pachamuthu (40) and a 16-year-old boy. The mango grove, owned by a Chengalpattu-based person, is being maintained by a family from Uthiramerur.

Sources said the family had been staying at the grove for the past two months for maintenance work. Three days ago, some family members left for their hometown, leaving Karthik, Pachamuthu and the juvenile at the grove.

The police said Karthik and the juvenile, who used to consume alcohol at night, got into an argument over some previous issue. When the quarrel heated up, the juvenile and Pachamuthu allegedly attacked Karthik with a sickle, killing him on the spot.

After getting an alert from the grove owner, the police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem to Chengalpattu Government Hospital. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.