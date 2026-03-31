Sharp fall in broiler chicken prices amid drop in demand in TN

NAMAKKAL: Broiler chicken prices in Namakkal have fallen sharply over the past week, dropping by Rs 27 per kg from Rs 129 to Rs 102, reflecting a slowdown in demand. The price refers to live broiler chickens at the farm level, before they reach retail markets. These rates are fixed daily by the Broiler Coordination Committee (BCC) based on supply and demand.

According to industry data, prices which had touched around Rs 130 earlier this year, stood at Rs 129 on March 23. They dropped to Rs 120 the next day and continued to decline through the week, reaching Rs 102 by Sunday in the Namakkal zone. The price remained unchanged on Monday.

R Lakshmanan, chairman of the BCC, said several factors have contributed to the decline. He said Tamil Nadu supplies nearly 40% of its broiler production to Kerala, and changes in demand there during the Easter period have affected prices.

He added that demand typically falls during the summer months, while production has increased. Lakshmanan also pointed out that LPG shortages have affected hotels and eateries, with some reducing operations or limiting their menu. "This has further reduced demand for chicken," he said.

Industry sources said the combined effect of lower demand and higher supply has led to the fall in prices, impacting poultry farmers in the region.