Three students among seven arrested for ransacking house over parking in Chennai

CHENNAI: Seven persons, including three college students and a lawyer, have been detained for allegedly ransacking a house and stealing a car after a dispute over parking vehicles in Saligramam on Sunday.

The police said the dispute and the ransacking incident stemmed from the parking of a moped in front of the house of M Sornalatchumi (42), a resident of Abusali Street who runs a tailoring shop. When the two women who parked the returned to take the two-wheeler, Sornalatchumi and her daughter questioned them, leading to an argument.

When Sornalatchumi and her daughter left their house to lodge a complaint at the Virugambakkam police station, around 10 people, who were alerted by the two bike owners, vandalised Sornalatchumi’s house, damaging items including refrigerator, television and furniture, and took away her car that was parked outside.

Based on a complaint, Virugambakkam police registered a case and secured seven persons for inquiry. Further investigation is under way.