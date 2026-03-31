Two Kerala lensmen killed in car crash near Walayar

COIMBATORE: A tragic road accident on the Salem-Cochin National Highway near Walayar in Coimbatore claimed the lives of two young men and left three others injured on Sunday night.

The accident occurred around 7 pm within the jurisdiction of the KG Chavadi Police Station, when a Swift Dzire car travelling from Salem towards Cochin collided head-on with an oncoming Innova car. According to police, the Innova, driven by Vijay (51) of Ernakulam, allegedly lost control after hitting the centre median, veered into the opposite lane, and crashed into the Dzire.

The impact proved fatal for two occupants of the Dzire. Vinish (35), a photographer from Palakkad, sustained severe injuries and died on the way to the hospital. Another passenger, Ajith (25), a photographer from Chittoor, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Two others travelling in the Dzire, Abimohan (20) and Sunil (52), both from Palakkad district, suffered injuries and are currently being treated at the Government Hospital in Palakkad. Doctors said Abimohan sustained a head injury and a fracture in his right hand, while Sunil suffered minor head injuries and multiple abrasions. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

The Innova driver, Vijay, also sustained head injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sundarapuram, Coimbatore. His condition is said to be stable.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officials stated that preliminary findings point to rash and negligent driving as the cause of the accident, and further inquiries are underway.