Villagers in TN's Salem seek road connectivity, submit petition for ROB or underpass

SALEM: Seeking proper road connectivity to their villages, over 100 residents, including school students, from Neikkarapatti Puthur Agraharam in Salem assembled at the collectorate and submitted a petition, on Monday.

The residents, in their petition, stated that around 25 small villages, including Santhanam Kaaran Kaadu, Vattakaadu and Malangaadu, with a combined population of nearly 10,000, depend on a pathway along the Erode-Salem railway track to access nearby towns.

The affected population includes farmers, traders dealing in agricultural produce, weavers, workers and a large number of school and college students.

They said that until recently, this pathway was being used regularly with basic safety measures. However, over the past year, iron barricades have been installed along the railway track, blocking access to the route.

Following this, residents have been forced to take a long route of nearly 10 km to reach the town and access essential services. They say this has made daily travel difficult, particularly during emergencies.

The residents have demanded the construction of a road over bridge (ROB) or an underpass to ensure safe and easy movement.

The residents said they had earlier submitted petitions to the railway authorities seeking restoration of access or an alternative arrangement. However, as no action was taken, they have now approached the district administration.