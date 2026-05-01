Any attempt to desecrate Chithirai fest must be dealt with sternly: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that the Chithirai festival is not merely a temple event but a living embodiment of Tamil heritage, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday warned that any attempt to desecrate or disrupt the sanctity of the deity Lord Kallazhagar’s procession during the festival should be dealt with sternly and without hesitation.

Justice L Victoria Gowri, in a separate order, further directed the Madurai city police to provide adequate and effective police protection for the peaceful conduct of the Thenur Mandagapadi function, which forms part of the Chithirai festival and is scheduled on May 2.

The judge observed that Madurai is not merely a city of temples; it is a civilisation of memory with its streets, riverbanks, mandapams, processions, festivals, songs and silences preserving a living archive of Tamil culture.

Thenur village, which had reportedly moved the conscience of Mahatma Gandhi and contributed to his resolve to identify himself with the poorest of the poor by adopting the simplest attire, plays a special role in this, due to its austerity, discipline and self-respect, the judge added.

Representatives of the village moved the court seeking police protection during the Mandagapadi proposed to be held at the Thenur Mandapam in Vandiyur on May 2.