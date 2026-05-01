Any attempt to desecrate Chithirai fest must be dealt with sternly: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that the Chithirai festival is not merely a temple event but a living embodiment of Tamil heritage, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday warned that any attempt to desecrate or disrupt the sanctity of the deity Lord Kallazhagar’s procession during the festival should be dealt with sternly and without hesitation.
Justice L Victoria Gowri, in a separate order, further directed the Madurai city police to provide adequate and effective police protection for the peaceful conduct of the Thenur Mandagapadi function, which forms part of the Chithirai festival and is scheduled on May 2.
The judge observed that Madurai is not merely a city of temples; it is a civilisation of memory with its streets, riverbanks, mandapams, processions, festivals, songs and silences preserving a living archive of Tamil culture.
Thenur village, which had reportedly moved the conscience of Mahatma Gandhi and contributed to his resolve to identify himself with the poorest of the poor by adopting the simplest attire, plays a special role in this, due to its austerity, discipline and self-respect, the judge added.
Representatives of the village moved the court seeking police protection during the Mandagapadi proposed to be held at the Thenur Mandapam in Vandiyur on May 2.
They stated that as per long-established custom and usage, Lord Kallazhagar descends into the Vaigai river, proceeds thereafter to the Thenur Mandapam, liberates Manduga Maharishi from his curse near Vandiyur in the Vaigai riverbed, and thereafter, the Thenur Mandagapadi is performed, in which seven Karikaarars are made to receive the traditional honours.
However, some individuals had prevented the temple authorities from performing the function last year and apprehending similar obstruction this year, one of the representatives has moved the court, the judge noted.
Convinced about the historical and cultural significance of the event, the judge directed the police to grant adequate protection but added that while honouring, the hereditary Karikaarars should be recognised by their traditional titles instead of their individual names to avoid disputes.
In another petition filed seeking preventive measures against miscreants throwing footwear on devotees during the deity’s procession and Vaigai river entry, the judge told the police that any person indulging in throwing chappals or any disruptive act against the procession or devotees should be apprehended on the spot and proceeded against in accordance with law.