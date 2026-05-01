Booth agents step-up the vigil outside strongroom in Kovai

COIMBATORE: With the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on May 4, political parties have deployed their agents to keep a strict watch over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs stored in the strongroom at the Government College of Technology (GCT) on Thadagam Road.

The strongroom houses EVMs used in the 10 Assembly constituencies of Coimbatore district. To ensure transparency and prevent any breach of security, parties have stationed their representatives to monitor live CCTV footage round the clock.

On Wednesday, as many as 36 party agents were present during the day shift in a specially erected tent on the campus, where visuals from the CCTV cameras installed inside the strongrooms are continuously screened on large TVs.

Among them, 13 agents belonged to the DMK, 10 from the AIADMK, three each from the BJP and TVK, one from the Congress and the rest from other parties.

Notably, although the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) had nominated agents for all 10 constituencies, none were seen on campus. Agents from other parties reported that NTK representatives have been largely absent since the strongroom was established on April 24.

Candidates from major parties such as DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Congress and TVK have been visiting the premises occasionally, but NTK candidates have not been spotted so far.