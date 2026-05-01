CEA flags ‘structural constraints’ in nation’s $30-trillion economic dream

CHENNAI: Flagging “deep structural constraints” in India’s growth story, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said that low research spending, weak industry-academia linkages and skewed capital allocation could hinder the country’s long-term economic ambitions.

Delivering the 67th Institute Day address at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), Nageswaran said that India currently spends less than 1% of its GDP on research and development – far below major economies, limiting its ability to generate frontier innovation.

Collaboration between academia and industry remains inadequate, slowing the translation of research into real-world applications, he added. Highlighting another concern, he pointed to a “capital allocation bias” in favour of asset-light services over deep-tech manufacturing, and noted that financial markets tend to reward short-term returns rather than long-term investments critical for national development.