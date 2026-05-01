Chennai crosses 40°C for first time this year, other parts of TN scorched too

CHENNAI: Chennai crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark for the first time this summer, with the Meenambakkam observatory recording 40.2°C on Thursday. The temperature recorded is 3.1°C above normal, signalling intensifying heat conditions across northern Tamil Nadu even as other parts of the state received rain.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nungambakkam recorded 38°C. Vellore once again emerged the hottest place at 42.4°C, followed by Karur Paramathi (41.5°C) and Erode (41.4°C). Tiruchy (40.9°C), Tiruttani (40.6°C) and Madurai airport (40.5°C) also crossed the 40°C mark, and the temperature readings were generally 2-3°C above normal in several pockets.
Rainfall activity brought partial relief to the western and southern regions. Several stations in Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts recorded between 2 cm and 7 cm of rainfall. Places such as Oothu and Nalumukku reported up to 7 cm and 6 cm respectively in a 24-hour period from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday, indicating active convective weather along the Western Ghats.
The rainfall is attributed to wind discontinuity extending from south interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar, which continues to influence weather over Tamil Nadu.
The RMC has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over several districts through May 2.
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and adjoining districts during the period. The wet spell is expected to gradually reduce in intensity after May 3, though scattered showers will persist.
For Chennai, however, hot and humid conditions are likely to continue, with maximum temperatures expected to hover over 40°C and 41°C over the next two days.