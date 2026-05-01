Chennai crosses 40°C for first time this year, other parts of TN scorched too

CHENNAI: Chennai crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark for the first time this summer, with the Meenambakkam observatory recording 40.2°C on Thursday. The temperature recorded is 3.1°C above normal, signalling intensifying heat conditions across northern Tamil Nadu even as other parts of the state received rain.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nungambakkam recorded 38°C. Vellore once again emerged the hottest place at 42.4°C, followed by Karur Paramathi (41.5°C) and Erode (41.4°C). Tiruchy (40.9°C), Tiruttani (40.6°C) and Madurai airport (40.5°C) also crossed the 40°C mark, and the temperature readings were generally 2-3°C above normal in several pockets.

Rainfall activity brought partial relief to the western and southern regions. Several stations in Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts recorded between 2 cm and 7 cm of rainfall. Places such as Oothu and Nalumukku reported up to 7 cm and 6 cm respectively in a 24-hour period from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday, indicating active convective weather along the Western Ghats.