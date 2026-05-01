Coimbatore-Sathyamangalam Green Corridor project marred by delays

COIMBATORE: The long-pending Coimbatore-Sathyamangalam Green Corridor project has once again come under scrutiny, with activists raising serious concerns over what they describe as "inordinate delays" and administrative lapses spanning more than eight years.

Originally announced in 2018 by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the proposed 90-km corridor (NH 948) was envisioned as a key infrastructure project to boost regional connectivity. However, despite initial alignment approval in February 2018 and subsequent procedural steps, the project has made little tangible progress.

In a detailed representation addressed to the MoRTH Secretary and the Tamil Nadu Highways Department, Kathirmathiyon K, Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, highlighted the repeated transfer of the project between agencies as a major reason for the delay. The project was shifted from NHAI to the State Highways wing in October 2022, reportedly to accelerate implementation. However, officials failed to complete the crucial land acquisition process, even allowing statutory notifications to lapse.

"The project has remained largely on paper for over eight years," the letter states, pointing out that even the establishment of a dedicated Land Acquisition Unit took more than two years. A fresh notification issued in February 2025 also lapsed within a year, further setting back the timeline.