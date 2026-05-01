Court convicts Pondy youth who raped, killed 9-yr-old in 2024

PUDUCHERRY: A Pocso Fast Track Court in Puducherry on Thursday convicted Karunas (20), the lone surviving accused, for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl at Muthialpet in 2024. The case had triggered a nationwide outrage.

Special Judge MD Sumathi held the accused guilty on multiple counts and posted the matter for arguments on the quantum of sentence on May 5.

The incident dates back to March 2024, when the child went missing from near her residence in Muthialpet. Her body was recovered on March 5, stuffed in a sack and dumped in a sewage canal in the locality.

Police had arrested Karunas and his alleged accomplice, Vivekanandan (56), in connection with the crime.

The prosecution stated that the accused, allegedly under the influence of ganja, abducted the child, took her to a secluded house belonging to Vivekanandan and raped her.

They then strangled her to death and dumped her body in a drain in an attempt to destroy evidence. During the course of the trial, Vivekanandan died by suicide when he was in judicial custody at Kalapet Central Prison.