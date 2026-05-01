Decks cleared for release of Vikram film

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday cleared the legal hurdles for the theatrical release of Tamil film ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ by June 15, almost putting an end to a long legal battle over the spy thriller starring actor Vikram.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy ordered establishment of a dedicated bank account in the name of Kondaduvom Entertainment, associated with the film’s production, for managing the revenue accrued through the release of the film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The judge also appointed an advocate to oversee the financial transactions.

The orders were passed on the civil suits moved by investors K Punniyamoorthy, K Premkumar and Divya Kannan in 2023 over unsettled dues connected to another film.

The judge also ordered that none in Kondaduvom Entertainment shall draw salary or a share in profit without the permission of the court.

Further, he ordered the film director to raise adequate funds for settling the outstanding amount due to the creditors before the film release.

The judge said it is open to the parties to get back to him if there were any issues in releasing the film as ordered. The film was proposed to be released in 2023 but the legal suits threw a spanner in the works of the makers.