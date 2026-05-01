DME issued notice over ‘excess fee’ collected from SC/ST medical students

MADURAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday issued notices to the Director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai, and the Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC), New Delhi, seeking details of students from SC/ST communities admitted under the NRI lapsed quota in MBBS courses in private self-financing medical colleges for the academic years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, over allegations of excess fee collection beyond tuition fees.

Speaking to TNIE, social activist S Karuppiah, who filed the complaint with the NCSC, alleged that private medical colleges functioning under the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University were not adhering to the tuition fee structure recommended by the Fee Fixation Committee (FFC).

He said, “The FFC has recommended that the tuition fee should be reduced by at least 30% compared to the fee prescribed for the NRI quota. However, this recommendation is not being followed in all the private medical colleges. Certain private medical colleges have collected excess fees.”