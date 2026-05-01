‘Expedite process to reunite abandoned calf with herd’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the fate of the elephant calf abandoned by its mother at Sirumugai range in Coimbatore forest division, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed authorities of the forest department to expedite the process to reunite the calf with a herd of elephants so that it can get back into the jungle.

The calf is currently being taken care of by a team of veterinarians, mahouts and kavadis, and is being provided with food, particularly liquid food to beat the summer heat.

“How long will you take attempts to reunite with a herd? You have to expedite the process as per the procedures. Continued separation and the prevailing hot weather condition may lead to its death,” said a special bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy dealing with forest-related matters.

Special government pleader T Seenivasan, representing the forest department, submitted that attempts were made to reunite the calf with herds of elephants but could not succeed.