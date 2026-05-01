Haphazard parking chokes Chathiram bus stand

TIRUCHY: Unregulated parking of buses bound for Ariyalur, Jayankondam, Perambalur, Thuraiyur, and Cuddalore has turned the road around the Chathiram bus stand into traffic bottleneck. For years, the bus stand has been functioning as a crucial transportation hub connecting Tiruchy with nearby villages and districts. However, the absence of a dedicated parking facility for buses operating on the Chennai Trunk Road has led to an ongoing crisis.
Buses often arrive well ahead of schedule and halt along the roadside to pick up passengers. Over time, this practice has become routine, with both government and private buses occupying the narrow roadside space. The lack of enforcement has only worsened the situation.
This often brings traffic to a standstill during morning and evening peak hours. Two-wheelers, cars, and pedestrians struggle to navigate through the congestion, often risking safety to cross the busy stretch. Though the situation has persisted for months, there has been little visible intervention from authorities.
Commuters are now urging the traffic police and district administration to create designated parking bays, strictly enforce bus timings, and continuous monitoring to traffic to restore order in the area.
Speaking to TNIE, K Annadurai, a resident of Chinthamani, said, “There is no proper regulation, and hardly any traffic police presence to manage the situation. It causes constant delays and stress.”
V Mani, a motorist from Srirangam said, “Every day is a struggle. We face traffic jams and arguments with bus drivers who park wherever they want. Despite repeated complaints, authorities have done nothing to resolve the issue.”
“Emergency vehicles also get stuck in this stretch, sometimes during peak hours. There is no proper monitoring, and the situation worsens when passenger flow is high.” he added.
When contacted, a Tiruchy city police official told TNIE, “Steps are being planned to regulate bus movement and prevent roadside parking. Enforcement will be strengthened during peak hours to ease traffic flow and ensure public safety.”