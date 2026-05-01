Haphazard parking chokes Chathiram bus stand

TIRUCHY: Unregulated parking of buses bound for Ariyalur, Jayankondam, Perambalur, Thuraiyur, and Cuddalore has turned the road around the Chathiram bus stand into traffic bottleneck. For years, the bus stand has been functioning as a crucial transportation hub connecting Tiruchy with nearby villages and districts. However, the absence of a dedicated parking facility for buses operating on the Chennai Trunk Road has led to an ongoing crisis.

Buses often arrive well ahead of schedule and halt along the roadside to pick up passengers. Over time, this practice has become routine, with both government and private buses occupying the narrow roadside space. The lack of enforcement has only worsened the situation.

This often brings traffic to a standstill during morning and evening peak hours. Two-wheelers, cars, and pedestrians struggle to navigate through the congestion, often risking safety to cross the busy stretch. Though the situation has persisted for months, there has been little visible intervention from authorities.

Commuters are now urging the traffic police and district administration to create designated parking bays, strictly enforce bus timings, and continuous monitoring to traffic to restore order in the area.