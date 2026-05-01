It’s 998:2 as just 0.2% men compared to women undergo sterilisation in TN

CHENNAI: Sterilisation in Tamil Nadu remains an overwhelmingly female burden, with men accounting for just two out of every 1,000 procedures performed across the state.

As per official data, in 2025-26 financial year, Tamil Nadu recorded 2.15 lakh tubectomies compared to just 426 No-Scalpel Vasectomies (NSV) performed on men — a participation rate of just 0.2%.

While NSV numbers had shown a gradual rise from 863 in 2021-22 to 1,304 in 2022-23, peaking at 1,357 in 2023-24, they have since declined sharply to 659 in 2024-25 and further to 426 this year, a drop of 35% within a year.

Female sterilisation figures, too, have been on the decline, from 2,54,702 in 2023-24 to 2,27,438 in 2024-25 and 2,15,825 this year.

Health experts point out that NSV is a simpler, safer and quicker procedure compared to tubectomy. It is typically performed under local anaesthesia, takes less than 30 minutes, and involves minimal recovery time after the procedure.

A senior health department official told TNIE that acceptance of male sterilisation has historically been low and has declined further over the past two years, in line with falling female sterilisation rates.

Health department officials attribute this broader trend to Tamil Nadu’s declining fertility rate.