Kovai forest division records 11 blazes in five months

COIMBATORE: Forest managers are facing a daunting task to ward off wildfires even as the peak summer month is upon us. Already 11 forest fire incidents have occurred in seven forest ranges of the Coimbatore forest division since January, whereas the counts were 12 and 10 in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

The field-level staff are on high alert to prevent fires and hope summer rain would minimise risks. The scorching summer heat and dry weather remain a challenge for them.

The Tamil Nadu State Forest Fire Control Centre (TNSFFCC), which coordinates with the Forest Survey of India, detects forest fires using satellites and sends alerts to registered mails and phones (messages).

A few hectares of forest was consumed by wildfire in the Karamadai range – the largest in the division. Other than Karamadai, vulnerable places within Coimbatore and Boluvampatti ranges have also been destroyed in fires this year.

An official involved in the firefighting operation at Maanar in Karamadai forest range, said, “There is no water source nearby and our staff had to trek 1 km to reach the area. We tried to put out the fire by beating with green leaves. It took 24 hours from 4 pm in the evening to the next day.”