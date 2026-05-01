Lakhs gather to witness Azhagar’s Vaigai entry

MADURAI: The procession of Lord Kallazhagar reached Madurai city on Thursday evening and was given a rousing reception (ethirsevai) by several thousands of devotees chanting “Govinda, Govinda”. The main event of the Chithirai festival, Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai river, will take place around 5 am on Friday.
Kallazhagar entered Madurai city through Moondrumavadi around 3.00 pm even as devotees sprinkled water from traditional goat hide bags to cool the deity. He halted at several mandagapadis en route to the Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple in Tallakulam.
There he mounted the famous golden horse vahanam around midnight. He then adorned the garland sent from Sri Andal temple at Srivilliputtur and gave darshan in the aayirampoon chapparam.
All along the procession route, people dressed as Karuppasamy and Hanuman welcomed Kallazhagar with traditional dance and music. Women carried lamps lit using sugar (sakkarai deepam) and chanted slogans.
The atmosphere was filled with the sound of musical instruments, while devotees holding fire torches (theevetti) participated enthusiastically in the procession.
Early on Friday morning, Kallazhagar will enter the Vaigai river. Lakhs of devotees are expected to witness the event. This will be followed by the Theerthavari ritual at the Ramarayar mandagapadi and then the return journey to Alagarkovil will start. Kallazhagar is scheduled to halt at 494 mandagapadis during the entire journey.
Several people from across the state arrived in Madurai on Thursday night to witness the river entry ritual. Anticipating heavy turnout, authorities have made elaborate crowd management arrangement.
Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed across Madurai city. More than 200 watch towers and CCTV cameras have been installed. Madurai City Police Commissioner Abhishek Dixit is monitoring the arrangements.
Theerthavari ritual
The Vaigai entry will be followed by the Theerthavari ritual at the Ramarayar mandagapadi and then the return journey to Alagarkovil will start. Kallazhagar is scheduled to halt at 494 mandagapadis during the entire journey