Lakhs gather to witness Azhagar’s Vaigai entry

MADURAI: The procession of Lord Kallazhagar reached Madurai city on Thursday evening and was given a rousing reception (ethirsevai) by several thousands of devotees chanting “Govinda, Govinda”. The main event of the Chithirai festival, Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai river, will take place around 5 am on Friday.

Kallazhagar entered Madurai city through Moondrumavadi around 3.00 pm even as devotees sprinkled water from traditional goat hide bags to cool the deity. He halted at several mandagapadis en route to the Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple in Tallakulam.

There he mounted the famous golden horse vahanam around midnight. He then adorned the garland sent from Sri Andal temple at Srivilliputtur and gave darshan in the aayirampoon chapparam.

All along the procession route, people dressed as Karuppasamy and Hanuman welcomed Kallazhagar with traditional dance and music. Women carried lamps lit using sugar (sakkarai deepam) and chanted slogans.