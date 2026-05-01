Man dies after cylinder blast near Red Hills

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old man was charred to death after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at his house near Red Hills on Thursday early morning.

The deceased, Paranthaman, was a construction worker from the Targas area in Angadu. He is survived by his wife Selvi, two daughters and a son.

Pranthaman was alone at home at the time of the incident, as his family was his wife’s mother’s house. Police said he was addicted to alcohol, and his family left him following a quarrel on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier that day, a new LPG cylinder was delivered to the house. Paranthaman returned home drunk late at night and was alone when the explosion occurred around midnight.

Upon receiving information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot, doused the flames and recovered the charred body. Thew Red Hills police registered a case.