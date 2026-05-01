Mulberry crop dries up amid intense heat, silk cocoon farmers feel the pinch

DHARMAPURI: With the intensifying summer heat, mulberry farmers have reportedly been struggling to keep their mulberry trees alive. The lack of water affects not only the trees but also the silkworms and the cocoons they produce. Sericulturists in Dharmapuri say production could decline by up to 20% in the upcoming month due to the intense heatwave.

Dharmapuri district has about 724.25 acres of mulberry plantations dedicated to aiding sericulturist trade, with production of over 17 lakh tonnes of silk cocoons annually. Due to the apt climatic conditions, the district has a sericulture market at four roads junction, where 1-3 tonnes of silk cocoons are auctioned on a daily basis on average, with the participation of 50 to 90 farmers.

However, the intense heatwave this summer has left farmers disappointed, as the price of silk cocoons and the quality of the cocoons have dropped.

MG Manivannan, a sericulturist from Madhikonpalayam, said, "In the heat, the quality of mulberry we get is affected. The trees are affected by the heatwave and the lack of moisture is affecting production. This has led to a drop in the quality of mulberry nursing the silkworms, which affects the quality of the silk cocoon."