TN pips Gujarat for top spot in marine fish landings in ’25

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the country’s leading state in marine fish landings in 2025, overtaking Gujarat to claim the top spot, according to the latest assessment released on Thursday by the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).
The state recorded an estimated 6.85 lakh tonnes of marine fish landings, registering a marginal 1% increase over 2024. At the national level, India’s marine fish landings stood at 3.57 million tonnes in 2025, up 3% from 3.47 million tones recorded the previous year, indicating overall resilience in the sector.
Fish landing refers to the total quantity of fish brought ashore and unloaded from fishing vessels at a port or beach, marking the first point of sale.
Officials attributed Tamil Nadu’s rise primarily to a sharp 15% decline in Gujarat, which slipped to second place with 6.43 lakh tonnes. The fall in Gujarat’s output was linked to multiple disruptions, including adverse weather conditions, an extended fishing ban between June and mid-August, and cyclonic disturbances such as Cyclone Shakti.
Despite securing the top rank, Tamil Nadu’s fisheries sector was not without challenges. Cyclone Montha in late October and Cyclone Ditwah during November-December temporarily affected fishing operations along the coast. However, steady landings across districts helped the state retain its lead.
Within the state, Kanniyakumari district accounted for the highest share of landings at 23%, followed by Thoothukudi (16%) and Pudukkottai (14%). The Chennai Fisheries Harbour alone contributed around 12% of the total, as per official data.On the species front, lesser sardines continued to dominate for the fifth consecutive year, contributing about 0.70 lakh tonnes, although this marked a 9% decline compared to the previous year.
Cephalopods and threadfin breams also emerged as significant contributors, in line with national trends showing increased landings of these resources.
In terms of fishing gear, mechanised single-day trawl nets accounted for 44% of the total catch, followed by motorised gillnets (18%) and multi-day trawl nets (16%).
The data also points to shifting regional dynamics. The southwest coast gained prominence, aided by a strong recovery in Karnataka, which recorded a 44% rise in landings. Meanwhile, the east coast, including TN, remained vulnerable to extreme weather events.
With marine fish landings valued at Rs 69,254 crore at landing centres and Rs 97,702 crore at the retail level, the sector continues to serve as a key economic driver.