TN pips Gujarat for top spot in marine fish landings in ’25

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the country’s leading state in marine fish landings in 2025, overtaking Gujarat to claim the top spot, according to the latest assessment released on Thursday by the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The state recorded an estimated 6.85 lakh tonnes of marine fish landings, registering a marginal 1% increase over 2024. At the national level, India’s marine fish landings stood at 3.57 million tonnes in 2025, up 3% from 3.47 million tones recorded the previous year, indicating overall resilience in the sector.

Fish landing refers to the total quantity of fish brought ashore and unloaded from fishing vessels at a port or beach, marking the first point of sale.

Officials attributed Tamil Nadu’s rise primarily to a sharp 15% decline in Gujarat, which slipped to second place with 6.43 lakh tonnes. The fall in Gujarat’s output was linked to multiple disruptions, including adverse weather conditions, an extended fishing ban between June and mid-August, and cyclonic disturbances such as Cyclone Shakti.

Despite securing the top rank, Tamil Nadu’s fisheries sector was not without challenges. Cyclone Montha in late October and Cyclone Ditwah during November-December temporarily affected fishing operations along the coast. However, steady landings across districts helped the state retain its lead.