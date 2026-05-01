TN political leaders extend May Day greetings

CHENNAI: On the eve of May Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders from various political parties on Thursday extended their greetings to workers. In his message, Stalin said that labour is the driving force behind not only human progress but also political and social development. He said workers keep the world moving through their hard work and give life to it with their efforts.

The CM said May Day is a time to celebrate both labour and workers, adding that the DMK will stand by them as a true friend and support their rights and welfare.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said May Day celebrates the unity and dignity of labour. He noted that workers had fought for centuries to win their rights and escape exploitation, and said May 1 stands as a reminder of those struggles.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam paid tribute to workers who fought for the eight-hour work system and said May Day celebrates their sacrifices and contributions.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said the Congress will always stand for workers’ rights and continue to raise its voice for them. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss emphasised that workers must be ensured fair wages, social security, pensions, and an eight-hour workday. MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TMC(M) president GK Vasan and KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran were among those who greeted workers.