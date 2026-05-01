TN woman dies in pvt hospital post delivery, probe reveals negligence

TIRUNELVELI: A 21-year-old woman who developed complications after delivering a stillborn at a private hospital in Ambasamudram was declared brought-dead at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Jannath Nisha, a resident of Pottalpudur in Tenkasi.

According to health department officials, Nisha developed labour pain on Wednesday night, following which her family admitted her in a private hospital. The staff members at the hospital allegedly tried for a normal delivery using forceps. She gave birth to a stillborn baby, and experienced heavy bleeding. Subsequently, the hospital staff referred to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH). She was brought by her relatives in an ambulance to the TvMCH, situated around 40 km away from the nursing home. Upon reaching there, she was declared brought-dead.

On Thursday, Dr Latha, Joint Director of Health Services, Tirunelveli and District Health Officer Dr Muralishankar inspected the private hospital and allegedly found out that it lacked facilities to handle complicated pregnancies and negligence on the part of the doctors in the delivery procedure.

“We have sealed the scan centre functioning in the hospital, and instructed them not to perform any procedures for deliveries. We are discussing further action against the hospital,” Dr Latha told TNIE.

Health staff privy to the inspection said the hospital lacked a labour ward and was not eligible to perform such procedures.