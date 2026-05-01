Trust, not profit, defines banking sector’s long-term success: RBI deputy governor

CHENNAI: Underscoring the importance of trust in banking, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Swaminathan J on Thursday said that the sector’s long-term success hinges more on credibility than profitability.

Delivering the 12th G Ramachandran Memorial Lecture at the Madras School of Economics, Swaminathan said that banking must be viewed as a process of continuous learning, evolving from frontline operations to system-wide oversight.

The RBI official also emphasised the need for regulators to look beyond individual institutions to ensure the resilience of the financial system as a whole – a shift he described as critical to maintaining confidence amid rising complexity and risk.