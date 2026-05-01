Two sisters from US on vacation found dead in Kanniyakumari sea

KANNIYAKUMARI: Two sisters from Kerala were found dead in the sea at Vavathurai here on Thursday. The two, who had been working in the US, came to Kanniyakumari as a tourist on April 26.

As the duo did not return to the hotel they were put up, their family made a missing complaint to Kanniyakumari police.

On Thursday noon, Kanniyakumari Marine Police found their bodies near the groynes in the Vavathurai area. The police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased were identified as Ani Philip (34) and Meera Philip (31) from Kottayam, Kerala. They had come to Kerala on a vacation trip to visit tourist places. The Marine police, led by inspector Santhi, have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of death.