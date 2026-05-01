Water level dips in Lower Bhavani, Amaravathi dams; officials allay shortage fears

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: With a continuous decline in water inflow, and water being released for irrigation, the water storage level at the Lower Bhavani Dam, the state’s second largest dam, has dropped to 8.2 tmcft (32.8). However, Water Resources Department officials believe the current water reserves are sufficient to meet the drinking water requirements for the summer.

Lakhs of people and farmers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts rely on Bhavani River for drinking water and irrigation needs. Of these, 27 drinking water projects in Erode district alone rely on water released from the Lower Bhavani Dam.

Due to a lack of rain in the catchment areas, the inflows at the dam continue to be low. On Wednesday, inflow was 168 cusecs while 2,300 cusecs of water was released for the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal irrigation, 700 cusecs for the Thadapalli-Arakkankottai irrigation, and 200 cusecs into Bhavani River.

Water storage in the dam has dropped to 8.2 tmc (63.10 feet) against the full level of 32.8 tmc (105 feet).