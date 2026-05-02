76 MDMK functionaries quit posts over 'alms' remark by Durai Vaiko

ERODE: A total of 76 functionaries of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) in Erode have resigned from their party posts over alleged denigratory remarks made by principal secretary Durai Vaiko against office-bearers. The resignations are seen as a setback for the party in Erode, one of the few strongholds of the regional outfit.

“Durai Vaiko had remarked that party positions are alms bestowed by the party, and no matter who holds posts, he will swing the whip. We, from the soil of EV Periyar, could not tolerate these words,” said L Somasundaram, deputy secretary of the party’s youth wing. The remarks were allegedly made at a consultative meeting of functionaries of Erode South district at the party headquarters, Thayagam, on March 8.

Explaining why they waited until after the election to air their resentment, Somasundaram said, “We knew that expressing opposition before the election would have benefited the BJP in Modakurichi constituency. Therefore, we carried out our election-related tasks without fail.