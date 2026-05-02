76 MDMK functionaries quit posts over 'alms' remark by Durai Vaiko

ERODE: A total of 76 functionaries of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) in Erode have resigned from their party posts over alleged denigratory remarks made by principal secretary Durai Vaiko against office-bearers. The resignations are seen as a setback for the party in Erode, one of the few strongholds of the regional outfit.
“Durai Vaiko had remarked that party positions are alms bestowed by the party, and no matter who holds posts, he will swing the whip. We, from the soil of EV Periyar, could not tolerate these words,” said L Somasundaram, deputy secretary of the party’s youth wing. The remarks were allegedly made at a consultative meeting of functionaries of Erode South district at the party headquarters, Thayagam, on March 8.
Explaining why they waited until after the election to air their resentment, Somasundaram said, “We knew that expressing opposition before the election would have benefited the BJP in Modakurichi constituency. Therefore, we carried out our election-related tasks without fail.
Now, 76 functionaries have stepped down from party posts opposing the principal secretary for using the word ‘alms’, as it deeply hurt our self-respect. However, we will always remain cadres of the party.” Modakurichi was one of the four constituencies contested by the MDMK in the Assembly election.
In his resignation letter to party founder Vaiko, Erode South District Secretary M Gopal, considered a loyalist of Vaiko and late leader A Ganesamurthy, said, “We proudly followed you under the guidance of Ganesamurthy, adhering to the principles of self-respect and honour. For that reason, we undertook many responsibilities in the party with pride. But we were crushed by the word ‘alms’.” He further said words such as “alms” and “whip-swing” were alien to the MDMK’s political culture.
Durai Vaiko did not respond to calls made by TNIE seeking a comment. “Vaiko has advised everyone to remain patient. He may visit Erode soon,” party sources said.