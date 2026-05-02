DMK denied due recognition to Left, says CPM leader

VILLUPURAM: With just two days left for the announcement of Assembly election results, former CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday criticised the DMK for allegedly failing to accord due recognition to Left parties in seat-sharing, even as he expressed confidence that the Secular Progressive Alliance would retain power in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing reporters in Villupuram, Balakrishnan said the Left parties had strongly pushed for six seats during seat-sharing negotiations, but the DMK leadership did not concede, which reflected inadequate recognition of its allies.

He further alleged that despite earlier promises, the DMK government failed to regularise workers and did not take meaningful steps to tackle unemployment.

Questioning the government’s claims of achieving double-digit economic growth, he said workers were the backbone of such progress and deserved better benefits. He further said opinion polls had made it clear that the BJP would fail to make inroads in the state and that people would once again reject the party regardless of repeated visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Referring to the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, he said small businesses are under pressure and warned that fuel shortages could affect overall economic growth. He said the CPM would continue protests on issues affecting workers and public welfare.