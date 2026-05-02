Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Saturday criticised the recent hike in commercial LPG prices, alleging that the Union government deliberately delayed the increase until after elections. He warned that the move could trigger a broader rise in fuel and essential commodity costs.

In a statement to ANI, Elangovan said the price hike would place a heavy burden on small businesses, particularly hotels and eateries that rely on commercial LPG for daily operations. He cautioned that rising input costs could force some establishments to shut down, as higher food prices may deter customers.

Elangovan also raised concerns over the Centre’s foreign policy decisions related to crude oil procurement. Questioning the government’s approach, he alleged that India had reduced imports from Russia under external pressure, and asked why such decisions were being influenced by foreign leaders. He further warned that fuel prices, including petrol and diesel, could see additional increases.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin described the LPG price hike as “unacceptable,” arguing that earlier declines in global crude oil prices had not been passed on to consumers. He urged the Centre to reconsider the decision, stating that it would add to the financial strain on both households and businesses.