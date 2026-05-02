Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Saturday criticised the recent hike in commercial LPG prices, alleging that the Union government deliberately delayed the increase until after elections. He warned that the move could trigger a broader rise in fuel and essential commodity costs.
In a statement to ANI, Elangovan said the price hike would place a heavy burden on small businesses, particularly hotels and eateries that rely on commercial LPG for daily operations. He cautioned that rising input costs could force some establishments to shut down, as higher food prices may deter customers.
Elangovan also raised concerns over the Centre’s foreign policy decisions related to crude oil procurement. Questioning the government’s approach, he alleged that India had reduced imports from Russia under external pressure, and asked why such decisions were being influenced by foreign leaders. He further warned that fuel prices, including petrol and diesel, could see additional increases.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin described the LPG price hike as “unacceptable,” arguing that earlier declines in global crude oil prices had not been passed on to consumers. He urged the Centre to reconsider the decision, stating that it would add to the financial strain on both households and businesses.
The criticism comes after the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was increased to Rs 3,071.50, raising input costs for businesses. Domestic LPG prices, however, remain unchanged, with officials noting that cylinders used by nearly 33 crore households continue to be subsidised and unaffected by the latest revision.
Meanwhile, political attention has also turned to exit poll projections ahead of the May 4 counting. While some surveys indicate a closely contested race, Elangovan dismissed projections suggesting gains for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), expressing confidence in the DMK’s electoral prospects.
He asserted that the DMK would secure the required number of seats to form the government independently, downplaying the credibility of select exit poll findings.
(With inputs from ANI)