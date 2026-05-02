Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms lash parts of Madurai and nearby districts

MADURAI: In a dramatic shift in weather, parts of Madurai witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and severe thunderstorm activity on Friday evening, bringing relief to a sweltering day that saw temperatures soar above 40°C.

Similar weather patterns were observed in neighbouring districts including Theni, Dindigul, and parts of Sivaganga, where moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded.

Madurai district, which reeled under oppressive heat through the morning and afternoon, witnessed a sudden change in atmospheric conditions in the evening. Dark clouds gathered swiftly, followed by sporadic spells of heavy rain across several parts of the district. Gusty winds swept through uprooting trees and disrupting normal life in multiple localities.

Residents reported loud thunderclaps and frequent lightning that illuminated the night sky, triggering concern among the public. The downpour, though brief in some areas, was intense enough to cause waterlogging on several roads causing minor traffic disruption during peak hours.

Corporation officials said incidents of tree falls were reported from various parts of the city. However, there were no major injuries or casualties.

"Though the rainfall brought temporary respite from the heat, strong wind caused tree branches to break and fall on the roads causing commuters to face hardship," said K Saravanan, a resident of Avaniyapuram.

In Dindigul district, heavy rain and gusty winds inundated paddy crops cultivated in 800 acres at Palani. Several banana, cinoconut, and maize crops were also damaged.