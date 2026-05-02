Madras HC bins plea for case against seven ex-mins, says it will be ED's call

CHENNAI: In a significant ruling, the Madras High Court has held that mere registration of an FIR on a predicate offence does not mandate the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to register a case on money laundering but the subjective satisfaction of the authorised officer of the agency is essential for initiating such proceedings.

Dismissing petitions seeking directions to the ED to register Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on FIRs registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against seven former AIADMK ministers, the court said the central agency is free to decide on initiating money laundering proceedings under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against them.

The ruling was given by the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan on petitions filed by DMK MP R Girirajan seeking ED action on the ex-ministers for alleged misappropriation of public funds.

“The registration of FIR in a predicate offence does not ipso facto mandate the ED to register an ECIR, but it is only based on the satisfaction of the authorised officer from the predicate case and the materials available. This court cannot substitute the satisfaction of ED, which is to be arrived at from the materials available, in accordance with PMLA,” the bench said in a recent order.