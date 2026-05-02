Palm climber shot by cop in TN seeks financial aid for medical treatment

THOOTHUKUDI/TENKASI: P Manikandan, a palm tree climber from Tenkasi who was shot by a police sub-inspector, sought financial assistance from the state government to cover his medical expenses.

On Wednesday, he was shifted to a private hospital in Thoothukudi for advanced medical treatment, and he said the government has not provided him any compensation for the injury so far.

On April 7, Manikandan (35), a resident of Maruthamputhur village in Tenkasi, was shot by Alangulam Sub-Inspector Esakki Raja during a raid over complaints on toddy tapping. Manikandan was shot in both his legs, with two bullet injuries just on his left leg, severely injuring his lower leg. Tenkasi Superintendent of Police A Myilvaganan placed Esakki Raja under suspension the following day.

The family members of the victim alleged that the treatment offered at the Tenkasi Government Hospital was "substandard" and Manikandan was discharged on April 24 without proper medical advice. On Wednesday, he was shifted to the private hospital in Thoothukudi for advanced medical care under the guidance of orthopedists.

Manikandan told TNIE that a police personnel from the Alangulam police station met him on April 25 to reach a settlement, and assured him to offer Rs 3 crore to cover the medical expenses.

He alleged, "They (police) also threatened to kill me if I did not budge. Due to improper treatment and safety concerns, we shifted to the private hospital in Thoothukudi." He said the state government has not provided any support so far. "With the family in poverty, I need financial assistance from the government to meet the medical needs," he said.