Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar calls for national unity at statehood event

CHENNAI: Governor RV Arlekar on Friday said the celebration of statehood days at Lok Bhavans offers a platform for people from different states to interact, exchange ideas, and share experiences, thereby nurturing a sense of mutual respect and national integration.

Speaking at the statehood day celebration of Gujarat and Maharashtra organised at Bharathiar Mandapam in Lok Bhavan in Chennai, he highlighted that the observance of statehood days is a visionary initiative aimed at strengthening the spirit of national unity.

He said the concept of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat helps people understand India’s diversity while reinforcing the idea of unity.

Stressing that humanity remains the strongest bond uniting people, especially in times of distress, Arlekar said it is the responsibility of every citizen to promote unity. He said history has shown that Bharat thrives when united and faces challenges when divided.

Referring to people in Tamil Nadu, he said the state was not merely a place of residence but their karma bhoomi, and urged them to contribute to growth.