Tamil Nadu tops south in solar power evacuation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded a significant increase in solar power evacuation in March this year, according to a recent report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) accessed by TNIE. The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) evacuated 2,186 million units (MU) of solar power in March.

This is 582.94 MU higher than the 1,603.08 MU evacuated in March 2025. With this, Tamil Nadu ranked first among southern states in solar power evacuation. Karnataka came second with 1,806 MU, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,129 MU.

Officials said the rise in solar evacuation highlights the state’s growing renewable energy capacity and improved grid management. A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE that with temperatures rising across the state, Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand crossed 21,000 MW in April, making grid stability and adequate baseload supply crucial for uninterrupted power. “At present, renewable energy, particularly solar, is witnessing steady growth,” the official said.

While thermal power continues to play a major role in meeting baseload demand, solar power evacuation is increasingly helping the state manage peak-hour consumption during summer. “We expect solar evacuation to rise further in the coming years, as several projects are in the pipeline,” the official added.