Tamil Nadu tops south in solar power evacuation

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded a significant increase in solar power evacuation in March this year, according to a recent report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) accessed by TNIE. The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) evacuated 2,186 million units (MU) of solar power in March.
This is 582.94 MU higher than the 1,603.08 MU evacuated in March 2025. With this, Tamil Nadu ranked first among southern states in solar power evacuation. Karnataka came second with 1,806 MU, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,129 MU.
Officials said the rise in solar evacuation highlights the state’s growing renewable energy capacity and improved grid management. A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE that with temperatures rising across the state, Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand crossed 21,000 MW in April, making grid stability and adequate baseload supply crucial for uninterrupted power. “At present, renewable energy, particularly solar, is witnessing steady growth,” the official said.
While thermal power continues to play a major role in meeting baseload demand, solar power evacuation is increasingly helping the state manage peak-hour consumption during summer. “We expect solar evacuation to rise further in the coming years, as several projects are in the pipeline,” the official added.
Highlighting the state’s day-to-day power management, another official said Tamil Nadu recorded an all-time high power consumption of 470 MU on April 28. On the same day, the state generated 57.34 MU from solar energy, with the daily average ranging between 55 MU and 60 MU.
“During the next summer, the daily average solar generation is expected to touch 100 MU,” the official said. “As solar generation is steadily increasing, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) have become essential.
It would be made mandatory in all upcoming renewable energy projects and hybrid power projects.” TN has set a target of establishing BESS with a combined capacity of 10,000 MW by 2030 to ensure grid stability and efficient use of renewable energy.