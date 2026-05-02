Tiruchy's Odathurai subway turns nightmare for locals, haven for anti-social elements

TIRUCHY: A subway built beneath a road overbridge in 2016, linking Chinthamani and Odathurai, has turned into a nightmare due to poor maintenance and the absence of police patrolling.

Residents said the Rs 30-crore overbridge was meant to enable seamless traffic flow from Chinthamani to the Chennai Bypass Road. Instead, the subway has become a haven for tipplers, posing a threat to people in and around Odathurai.

Consequently, residents are forced to use the overbridge, travel a considerable distance and make a U-turn to access Odathurai from the other side.

Residents of nearby areas such as Melachinthamani, Keelachinthamani, Pudutheru, Poosari Street, Moovendhan Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Devadhanam say they avoid using the subway owing to lack of proper lighting. It has also become increasingly unsafe since men gather in groups, drink alcohol, smoke weed and create a ruckus.

Complaints were made to the city police on several occasions, but action has been inconsistent. Residents have urged authorities to take immediate action and install adequate lights, clear the stagnant water, clear the broken liquor bottles and also ensure consistent police patrolling.

Speaking to TNIE, C Muthuvel, a resident of Odathurai, said, “Police patrols are restricted to the entrance of the subway.