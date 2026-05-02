TVK poll office set ablaze in TN's Srirangam; inquiry on

TIRUCHY: Unidentified persons set fire to a temporary party office of the TVK set up under a 20x20 ft thatched ‘pandal’ in Pettavaithalai and tore up flex banners in the early hours of Friday. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

According to police, the office was functioning at the entrance of a house belonging to V Veerasiva (48) of Pettavaithalai, who is TVK’s Tiruchy district farmers’ wing secretary. It served as party election office for the Srirangam constituency.

Around 2.30 am, unidentified persons set fire to the pandal and destroyed the flex banners placed in front of the house.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and doused the flames. CCTV footage showed two persons arriving on a bike and setting fire to the structure.

Police suspect local issues to be the cause of the incident and are perusing additional CCTV footage to identify the culprits. A case has been registered.