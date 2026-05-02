Two youths going to Azhagar festival among three killed in bike collision in Madurai

MADURAI: Three youths, including two on their way to Madurai city to witness Kallazhagar's entry into the Vaigai river, died in a collision between two two-wheelers on Thursday night.

Police identifed the deceased as M Vishwa (21) and M Salman Khan (21), both from Natham in Dindigul district, and Mathesh (35) of Othakadai in Madurai.

Vishwa, Salman and a friend K Vignesh (21) of Natham, were on their way to Madurai on a two-wheeler. Around 11.45 pm, when they reached Narayanapuram, they collided into Mathesh's two-wheeler.

In the impact, Mathesh, Salman and Vishwa died on the spot. Vignesh sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital. Mathesh was on his way to Natham from Madurai city.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for post mortem. Tallakulam Traffic Investigation Wing II registered a case.

Man dies of suspected heatstroke

A 37-year-old man from Kanniyakumari died due to suspected heatstroke near Ramarayar Mandapam around 11 am on Friday.

According to police Sibu Babu visited Madurai for the Chithirai festival. When he was watching Kallazhagar's procession, he collapsed. He was taken to GRH, but was declared dead upon arrival. Subsequently, the body was sent for post mortem. Mathichiyam police registered a case. Hospital sources said the exact cause for the death would be ascertained during post mortem