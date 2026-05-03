26 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Namakkal-Salem NH

NAMAKKAL: As many as 26 persons sustained injuries in a five-vehicle pile-up on the Namakkal-Salem National Highway early on Saturday. The incident, which occurred near a private school, led to traffic disruption on the stretch.

According to police, the accident took place around 2.30 am when a vehicle transporting a windmill blade was moving at a slow pace on the flyover and was rammed by a mini bus travelling from Palani to Salem. The driver of the mini bus, with 11 passengers on board, applied sudden brakes on noticing the slow-moving vehicle ahead, leading to the accident. No injuries were reported in that vehicle.

Subsequently, a mini bus heading from Theni to Pallipatti in Dharmapuri district, with 12 passengers, rammed into the rear of the earlier mini bus, leaving six persons injured. Another mini bus travelling from Sathuragiri towards Bargur in Krishnagiri district, with 12 passengers on board, rear ended the second mini bus, leaving five more persons injured.