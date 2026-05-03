26 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Namakkal-Salem NH

NAMAKKAL: As many as 26 persons sustained injuries in a five-vehicle pile-up on the Namakkal-Salem National Highway early on Saturday. The incident, which occurred near a private school, led to traffic disruption on the stretch.
According to police, the accident took place around 2.30 am when a vehicle transporting a windmill blade was moving at a slow pace on the flyover and was rammed by a mini bus travelling from Palani to Salem. The driver of the mini bus, with 11 passengers on board, applied sudden brakes on noticing the slow-moving vehicle ahead, leading to the accident. No injuries were reported in that vehicle.
Subsequently, a mini bus heading from Theni to Pallipatti in Dharmapuri district, with 12 passengers, rammed into the rear of the earlier mini bus, leaving six persons injured. Another mini bus travelling from Sathuragiri towards Bargur in Krishnagiri district, with 12 passengers on board, rear ended the second mini bus, leaving five more persons injured.
When efforts were under way to move the damaged vehicles to the service road, a lorry travelling from Madurai towards Hosur slowed down. At that point, a mini bus travelling from Palani to Vellore, carrying 15 passengers, crashed into the lorry and overturned on impact, resulting in all 15 occupants, including three children, sustaining injuries.
All the injured were rushed to the Namakkal government hospital for treatment. Police said there were no fatalities reported in the accident.
Of the 26 persons injured in the incident, 13 persons were discharged after receiving first-aid, while four were admitted for further medical care. All of them are reported to be in stable condition.
Puduchatram police have registered a case in connection with the incident and further investigation is under way.