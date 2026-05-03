Ambedkar’s life history must be part of school lessons: Madras HC

MADURAI: Choosing a unique approach in a joint compromise plea which sought to quash a criminal case involving desecration of a wall poster of social reformer B R Ambedkar by two youths in Sivaganga in 2018, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court not only ensured that the duo genuinely regretted their actions, it also directed the state government to include Ambedkar’s life history and achievements in the school curriculum from the academic year 2027-2028 onwards.

Justice L Victoria Gowri, who passed the order, recalled that when she asked the two youths, aged 26 and 29, as to whether they knew who Ambedkar was, their response revealed that though they were vaguely aware that he was a legal luminary, they had no real understanding of his life or contributions he made to Indian society.

“Dr B R Ambedkar cannot be viewed through the narrow prism of caste sentiment alone. He belongs to the constitutional soul of India. To insult his image is not merely an offence to a section of people; it amounts to exhibiting indifference towards the very values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity on which the Republic is founded,” she opined.

To ensure that the two men understood this, the judge, on December 19, 2025, had ordered the duo to purchase 101 copies each of a Tamil book on the life history of Ambedkar.