Contractors overcharging at CMCH parking lot, say hospital visitors

COIMBATORE: Contractors appointed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to manage the parking lot in front of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have dropped the minimum charge of Rs 5 for two hours and are collecting Rs 10 as the basic charge, drawing complaints from hospital visitors.

CMCH banned the entry of private visitors’ vehicles inside the campus in July 2024 due to space constraints, leading to severe congestion on Trichy Road.

Only vehicles of doctors and essential staff are allowed, forcing public vehicles to use external parking. To ease traffic on TrichyRoad, the CCMC opened a paid parking lot on the lake bund in front of CMCH. The paid system was relaxed briefly after police flagged parking concerns from CMCH, but the civic body restored it in 2025, citing the need for funds for maintenance.

The lot can accommodate 403 two-wheelers and 15 four-wheelers. The charges for bikes range from Rs 5 for two hours to Rs 150 for above a day. For four-wheelers, the rate is Rs 30 for two hours, with an additional Rs 15 for every hour.

With no parking space inside the hospital and roadside parking proving risky, visitors say they are forced to use the lot. Taking advantage of this, the contractor has allegedly revised the basic fee, people alleged.