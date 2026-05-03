DMK flags appointment of ‘outsiders’ as counting agents

CHENNAI: DMK candidate from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar KS Ravichandran on Saturday urged the Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik to take action against the appointment of “outsiders” as counting agents.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a petition at the secretariat, Ravichandran said some rival candidates have appointed counting agents who do not belong to the constituency. He claimed people from places like Tiruvallur, Tiruttani and Arakkonam have been named as agents for the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency. He also alleged some of these persons have links to criminal cases.

“We have given their names and phone numbers to the chief electoral officer,” he said. Ravichandran said there is a risk of tension if such agents are allowed, especially if the results go against them. He said the chief electoral officer has assured that the issue will be looked into and necessary action will be taken.

‘Some linked to crimes’

Ravichandran said some rival candidates have appointed counting agents who do not belong to the constituency. He claimed people from places like Tiruvallur, Tiruttani and Arakkonam have been named as agents for the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency. He also alleged some of these persons have links to criminal cases.