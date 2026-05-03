Gale, heavy rain flatten ripe paddy, destroy crops in Theni and Dindigul districts

DINDIGUL/THENI: Severe weather events over the past few days, especially strong winds combined with heavy rainfall on Thursday, have caused extensive damage to several acres of harvest-ready paddy, mango, and coconut trees in Periyakulam taluk of Theni; banana, lemon, and drumstick plantations in Sirumalai, and several acres of crops in Palani.

Officials from the agriculture and revenue departments have completed inspection of the rain-hit areas to determine the extent of the crop damage, while another team is set to verify land records in other areas, according to an agriculture department official.

V Srinivasan, a paddy farmer from Thamaraikulam, told TNIE that he had invested over Rs 1.5 lakh for farming on his four-acre paddy field. "I was anticipating the harvest, which I had planned for the second week of May. Unfortunately, strong winds on Thursday night completely flattened my crops," he said.

TN Farmers Association (Dindigul) president M Ramasamy said that two spells of rainfall on Thursday -- 3 pm to 4 pm and between 8 pm and 10 pm -- destroyed several acres of paddy fields in Balasamudram, Kurumpadi, A Kalaimuthur, and Thamaraikulam. "These crops were about to be harvested over the next few days, and many farmers are distressed over the outcome. Besides, maize crops cultivated over several acres in Ponnapuram and some sections of Balasamudram were also affected," he said.