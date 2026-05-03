Kilometres-long queues continue to cause distress to tourists, Kodaikanal residents

DINDIGUL: The very next day after tourist vehicle operators ended their strike seeking measures to control vehicle pile-up at tolls in Kodaikanal, the town witnessed a five-kilometre tailback stretching outwards from its entry point on Saturday. The heavy congestion, caused by tourist buses and vans, has left the local residents frustrated, with some of them demanding that the road and parking systems be upgraded in the tourist town.

Kodaikanal Small Traders Association former president A Ravi told TNIE that a lack of wider roads was the underlying cause. He said, "As summer approaches, the tourist hotspots in Kodaikanal draw thousands of visitors every day. The influx typically begins on Friday evenings, with long lines of cars, vans, and buses waiting to enter the town. However, this time, the queue stretched over five kilometers, highlighting a significant failure in managing essential infrastructure like parking facilities and road systems. One of the primary issues is that Kodaikanal has only one entry and exit route. Both tourists and residents must pass through Perumal Malai before reaching Silver Cascade to enter the town, creating congestion and logistical challenges."

He added, "The road's width throughout the entire segment is just under 20 ft, allowing space for only one vehicle to operate in each direction. In certain sections, the width narrows to just 14 ft. For instance, the road near Silver Cascade is barely 13 ft wide, leaving very little room for vehicular movement. Additionally, there are several parcels of land available near Silver Cascade that could be effectively utilised to establish a parking lot."