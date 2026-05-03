Madras HC notice to school on encroachment of civic plot in Ashtalakshmi Nagar

COIMBATORE: Residents of Ashtalakshmi Nagar near Sundarapuram in Coimbatore city are pressing for swift civic action to reclaim a one-acre plot allegedly encroached upon by a nearby private school. Last month the High Court issued a notice to the school asking to submit relevant property documents.

The said plot was earmarked as a playground by the civic body for public use.

According to members of the Ashtalakshmi Nagar Residents' Welfare Association, the land was originally designated for community purposes. However, over time, the adjoining school administration is said to have occupied the space.

Despite submitting a petition to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner seeking intervention, residents claim that action was delayed, prompting concern among the local community.

Social activists Thiagarajan and Daniel also raised the issue, urging authorities to act without further delay.

Following this, officials from the corporation's town planning division conducted a survey of the site last year and issued a notice to the school management, directing them to remove the encroachment.

Instead of complying, the school administration approached the Madras High Court, seeking permission to maintain the status quo. The corporation, in response, submitted evidence supporting its claim of encroachment.

On April 1, the court directed the school management to provide a proper explanation of the corporation's notice and submit relevant documents. Failing this, the Commissioner has been authorised to inspect the site and remove any encroachments found, within a stipulated period of 12 weeks.

Residents are now hoping that the civic body will act promptly to restore the land for public use at the earliest.