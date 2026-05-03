Nellai hospital staff protest against new contractor enters Day 2

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 95 contract labourers, who are working in different posts including plumber, technician and lift operators in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Saturday against change in their employer which would allegedly lead to loss of various benefits.

The protesters said that if the change in the contract would take place, their present job titles of multi-purpose hospital workers, plumper, lift operator, operation theatre staff and barber would be modified into just two categories -- sanitation workers and securities -- and their salary may be paid by private contractor instead of state treasury. "We, 95 people, joined service in 2019 under Bharat Manpower agency. However, as the agency's contract period ended, we were paid salaries from the treasury directly. Even though we are not given hike in our salary since our joining, we could continue our job suitable for our educational qualification. However, we are suddenly forced to join another manpower agency when the model code of conduct came into effect," they claimed.

The protesters also alleged that health officials are attempting to make changes in their contract due to external pressure and monetary benefits. They submitted a petition to the district administration in this connection.

When contacted, TvMCH dean C Revathy Balan said the protesting labourers would receive a higher salary if they accepted the new contractor. "The decision was taken by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research and not by my administration. These workers may hesitate as the proposed contractor has put a strict attendance system in place. We ensured that the day-to-day hospital works were not affected with the protest, using existing hospital workers," she added.