Officials, cops summoned for inquiry in case of boy flung into garbage burning pit

TIRUPPUR: The State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has summoned officials of the school education department and the police to appear in the commission office for questioning on May 7 to inquire into the incident wherein a 13-year-old SC student was flung into a burning garbage pit by two fellow students at a government-aided school in Kunnathur here.

The commission has also summoned the father of the victim boy on the same date to appear in its Chennai office.

V Jayaraj, father of the victim, told TNIE, “My son returned home after medical treatment a month ago. He is currently in good shape. However, we have now decided to enroll him in another school after the summer holidays. Such an incident should not happen again.”

The school administration covered the entire cost of “my son’s treatment”, Jayaraj said, adding that “after obtaining our signatures on a letter regarding this matter, they also handed over Rs 24,000 to my son.”

Acknowledging having been served with a summons, Jayaraj said, “I, too, have received a summons to appear for inquiry on May 7. I will definitely go.”