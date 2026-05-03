Rasipuram residents continue protest against bus stand shift

NAMAKKAL: Expressing concerns over the impact on livelihood and accessibility, residents, traders and transport operators in Rasipuram town in Namakkal district have reiterated their opposition to the municipality’s proposal to shift the existing bus stand from the town centre to Anaipalayam, located about 8 km away along the Salem-Namakkal National Highway.
Rasipuram, a municipality with a bus stand functioning in the heart of the town for over five decades, has been witnessing protests since 2024, when the proposal for a new bus stand at Anaipalayam was first put forward, citing traffic congestion within the town limits.However, the proposed location falls outside the municipality limits and comes under a separate village panchayat, which has been one of the key concerns raised by residents.
Opposition to the move led to the formation of a joint body comprising representatives from political parties, traders’ associations and bus operators, named the ‘Rasipuram Bus Stand Retrieval Federation’. As part of their protest in 2024, members of the federation organised a complete shutdown of shops, along with hunger strikes and other demonstrations.
Despite the opposition, the foundation stone for the new bus stand was laid in November 2024, and construction work has now reached the final stages. Residents claim that the municipality had earlier decided not to open the new facility before elections and had passed a resolution to commence operations only after the elections. With the elections now over, opposition groups have once again raised their concerns.
It is also pointed out that about seven acres of land for the new bus stand at Anaipalayam was obtained free of cost from a private individual.
N Jothibasu, coordinator of the retrieval federation, said, “The shifting of the bus stand is not necessary and may affect the livelihoods of many people. Anaipalayam is not within Rasipuram municipality limits. Moving the bus stand from the town centre to a location about 8 km away could cause inconvenience for the public.”
He further alleged, “The decision appears to be influenced by vested interests to benefit a private real estate holder who owns unsold land in that area. The local economy depends largely on small businesses, and if the bus stand is shifted, it may have an impact on these establishments. The recent statement that it will function as a suburban bus stand was not mentioned earlier and is made up to divert the opposition . We have submitted petitions to officials and elected representatives, but no clear assurance has been given so far.”
K Arumugam, president of the Rasipuram Private Bus Association, said the shift could lead to operational issues. “Bus routes and timings are currently fixed, and any change would require approvals. There may also be a need for fare revision due to the additional distance, and issues related to permits and insurance may arise if routes are altered. These aspects need to be addressed,” he said.
A Madeshwaran, a shopkeeper in the existing bus stand, said around 120 shops depend on the present facility. “Only a few shops are doing well, while many others are managing with difficulty. If the bus stand is shifted, it may further affect their livelihood. Moving to a location away from the town may not be feasible for many traders,” he said.
Residents also pointed out that people from nearby villages may have to take additional transport to reach Anaipalayam, which could increase travel time and cause inconvenience, particularly for daily commuters.
Repeated attempts to contact Rasipuram Municipal Chairperson Kavitha Shankar for a response were unsuccessful.