Rasipuram residents continue protest against bus stand shift

NAMAKKAL: Expressing concerns over the impact on livelihood and accessibility, residents, traders and transport operators in Rasipuram town in Namakkal district have reiterated their opposition to the municipality’s proposal to shift the existing bus stand from the town centre to Anaipalayam, located about 8 km away along the Salem-Namakkal National Highway.

Rasipuram, a municipality with a bus stand functioning in the heart of the town for over five decades, has been witnessing protests since 2024, when the proposal for a new bus stand at Anaipalayam was first put forward, citing traffic congestion within the town limits.However, the proposed location falls outside the municipality limits and comes under a separate village panchayat, which has been one of the key concerns raised by residents.

Opposition to the move led to the formation of a joint body comprising representatives from political parties, traders’ associations and bus operators, named the ‘Rasipuram Bus Stand Retrieval Federation’. As part of their protest in 2024, members of the federation organised a complete shutdown of shops, along with hunger strikes and other demonstrations.

Despite the opposition, the foundation stone for the new bus stand was laid in November 2024, and construction work has now reached the final stages. Residents claim that the municipality had earlier decided not to open the new facility before elections and had passed a resolution to commence operations only after the elections. With the elections now over, opposition groups have once again raised their concerns.